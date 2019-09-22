|
|
Rosetta C. "Bunny" Rosenberger
Louisville - Entered into rest on Sunday, September 22nd at the Masonic Home.
She was the former, Rosetta Doerhoefer Kolb.
Mrs. Rosenberger was a retired teller for the old Bank of St. Helens and a member of the New Salem Baptist Church. She was a former Women's chairperson Jefferson County Farm Bureau and on the Board of Directors for Farm Bureau. She was a member of the Valley O.E.S. and former Mother Advisor for Rainbow Girls.
Mrs. Rosenberger was preceded in rest by her husbands, Jack Kolb and Neb Rosenberger; and a daughter, Jackie Mauk.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Wilson (Gary); four sons, Doug Kolb, Dennis Kolb (Cathy), Martin Rosenberger (Sharon) and Richard Rosenberger; ten grandhchildren, Gary Wilson, Jr., Jodie Wilson, Carman Wilson, John L. Kolb, James "J.B." Cornette, Addie Rosenberger, Jacob Rosenberger, Brandt Rosenberger, Daniel Mars, and Sarah Mars; seven great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaugther.
Her funeral will be on Thursday at 11am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in South Jefferson Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019