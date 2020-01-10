|
Panama City, FL - Rosetta Lencke, 93, humbly embraced her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, January 9, 2020 joining her most cherished child Danny. Born and raised among the bluegrass of her native Kentucky a modest woman, she was a fine example of what a lady can be with all her class and dignity while holding her own on a World War II assembly line, later a nurse's aide, and continuing on through her wonderful life of homemaking, travel and cheerleading her family. A terrific mother, stepmother, Granny and second Mom to many who benefitted from her generosity of providing a roof over their head when they had none and the determination to see them get back on their feet. She is remembered by her 9 children and stepchildren, 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and her loving friends Dave and Gina and the thoughtful private duty caregivers. Never leaving her children in a hospital alone she was a role model Mother by any measure. Rest high on the mountain Mom, you've earned your place. The family will receive friends at the Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, January 12 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern in the Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, Kentucky.
Wilson Funeral Home, 214 Airport Road, Panama City, FL 32405, 850-785-5272
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020