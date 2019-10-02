|
|
Rosetta "Rosie Bishop Ray
Louisville - 72, entered into eternal bliss on September 29, 2019.
Rosie was a retired JCPS teacher. She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Silver Sneakers. Her joyous joys were her family and making others happy.
She leaves to remember and cherish her easy going and abundantly joyous life, daughter: Dianna, 3 grandchildren: Taylor, Kiera, & Shannon, along with a host of loving relatives, friends, and colleagues.
Her lasting request was to have her remains donated to the University of Louisville Hospital for research to aid mankind.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019