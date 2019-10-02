Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta "Rosie Bishop Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosetta "Rosie Bishop Ray Obituary
Rosetta "Rosie Bishop Ray

Louisville - 72, entered into eternal bliss on September 29, 2019.

Rosie was a retired JCPS teacher. She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Silver Sneakers. Her joyous joys were her family and making others happy.

She leaves to remember and cherish her easy going and abundantly joyous life, daughter: Dianna, 3 grandchildren: Taylor, Kiera, & Shannon, along with a host of loving relatives, friends, and colleagues.

Her lasting request was to have her remains donated to the University of Louisville Hospital for research to aid mankind.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.