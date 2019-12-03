|
Roswitha Wick
Louisville - Roswitha "Vita" Wick , 92 of Louisville passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Baptist Health East.
She was born in Essen, Germany on August 21,1927 to the late Rudolf and Elisabeth Verstappen.
Roswitha worked as the office manager for Dispensers Optical for 30 years. She was a life member of both the Louisville Kennel Club, and the Greater Louisville Training Club, a 60 year member of the Airedale Terrier Club of America, and a member of the American Cesky Terrier Fanciers Association.
She is survived by a large circle of friends and extended family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 5 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Her funeral will be at 1:00 pm Friday, December 6 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation, 8051 Arco Corporate Drive, Suite, 300, Raleigh, NC 27617.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019