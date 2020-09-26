1/1
Roxie Irene Bishop
1931 - 2020
Roxie Irene Bishop

Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, passed away September 25, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born to the late George Bugg and Mary (Mamie) Key Bugg on November 9, 1931 in Springfield, Kentucky. Roxie graduated from Mackville High School and received her B.S. in Education from Campbellsville University in 1954.

Roxie married William (Bill) Bishop on December 23, 1955 at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction, Kentucky. Roxie was a Bullitt County School teacher for 38 years, teaching at Lebanon Junction Elementary School and Cedar Grove Elementary School.

Roxie and Bill resided for 40 years in Lebanon Junction, where they raised their son, Joe Mark.

She was a retired teacher for the Bullitt County Board of Education, a member of the Bullitt County Woman's Club and a member of the Lebanon Junction First Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Bullitt County Retired Teachers Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Bullitt County Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and sister.

Survivors are her son, Joe Mark (Virginia) Bishop; grandchildren Andrea (Kyle) Longton and Justin (Jason) Bishop; and great-grandchildren Cora, Lucy, and George Longton.

Funeral services will be celebrated 11AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction, 495 Main Street, Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, with Bro. Rick White and Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. Private burial will follow the service.

Visitation will be from 3-8PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home, 118 East Oak Street, Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, and after 9AM Wednesday at the church.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction or the American Cancer Society, Bullitt County Chapter.

To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
