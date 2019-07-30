|
Roy (R. A.) Bell
LaGrange - Roy (R. A.) Bell 90, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
He was a member of LaGrange Baptist Church and retired from Farmers Bank of Milton and Oldham County Bus Driver.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Theron and Gypsy Bell; sister; Patricia Humphrey and grandson, Aaron Patrick Shackelford.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Lou Bell, daughters, Mary Lynne Shackelford and Susan Potts (Brad); 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and siblings, Jean Shockey (Dorsa) and Paul Ray Bell (Bonnie).
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials to Norton Children's Hospital Foundation, LaGrange Baptist Church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019