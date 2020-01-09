Services
Roy Duane Adams Obituary
Roy Duane Adams

Louisville - 60, passed away December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was an Army Veteran and a mechanic by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents, David & Bessie Adams and his wife Virginia. He is survived by sons, Wesley Podkrajac (Stephanie) & Norman Podkrajac (Sandi), daughter, Elizabeth Podkrajac, siblings, Sherill Carion, Lola Karnes, Mary Hufferd, Rocky Adams, Ivis Edwards, Daveen Benda, Billy Adams & Joyce Cunington, grandchildren; Prestan, Linlee, Weslynn, Elzie, Kevin, Trenton, Taegan, Kylar & Hunter, Jr.

A Celebration of Roy's life will be 1pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 with a service at 2pm. at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020
