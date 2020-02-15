|
Roy E Rich
Elizabethtown - Roy Eugene Rich, 86 of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Clay, KY, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from Campbellsville University with an Honorary Doctorate. He was an active member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and was the owner of E'town Exterminating since 1976. Roy served on the Pest Control Advisory Board and was the Past President of the Kentucky Pest Management Association where he served on the Board of Directors for over 35 years. He was an Avid UK fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Bennett Rich; a granddaughter, Chelsea Stillwell; his parents, Roy and Edna Rich and his half siblings, George Ozee and Bertha Wood.
He is survived by one son, Shawn (Karen) Rich of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Gina (Bryan) Stillwell of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Sydney Stillwell, Madeline Rich, Abby Rich and Camden Rich and two sisters, Brenda (John) Stull of Sebree and Donna (Anthony) Austin of Slaughters.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Severns Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Thomas and Dr. Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home and continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Severns Valley Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to Severns Valley Baptist Church New Worship Center Building Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020