Roy Edward Stanley
Louisville -
Stanley, Roy Edward, 94, of Louisville died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Kindred Hospital. He was a World War II U. S. Army Veteran, a retired Louisville firefighter. He was the first minority at the Louisville Firefighters headquarters. He was retired security for Jefferson County Public Schools, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Prince Hall Masonic Lodge and a member of First Gethsemane Baptist Church.
He is survived by a daughter Belinda R. Stanley and a granddaughter April Crawford Cheaney.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday October 26, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Burial will be Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
