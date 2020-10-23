1/1
Roy Edward Stanley
Roy Edward Stanley

Louisville -

Stanley, Roy Edward, 94, of Louisville died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Kindred Hospital. He was a World War II U. S. Army Veteran, a retired Louisville firefighter. He was the first minority at the Louisville Firefighters headquarters. He was retired security for Jefferson County Public Schools, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Prince Hall Masonic Lodge and a member of First Gethsemane Baptist Church.

He is survived by a daughter Belinda R. Stanley and a granddaughter April Crawford Cheaney.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday October 26, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. Burial will be Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Online condolences wpportermortuary.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
