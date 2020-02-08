|
Roy Fredrick Smith, Jr
Louisville - Roy Fredrick Smith, Jr., 59, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
He was a retired firefighter for Fern Creek and Mt. Washington Fire Departments and also retired from the Department of Corrections. He was a graduate of Bullitt Central High School and a member of Mt. Washington United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, Sr.; grandparents, John, Jennievie, Howard and Irene; uncle, Buddy; niece, Brenda; nephews, A.J. and Thomas; brother-in-law, Kenny; and other beloved friends.
He is survived by his loving mother, Sallie Cheatham Smith; sister, Sallie "Cissy" (Charlie); fiance, Debbie; daughter, Kaitlyn; uncle, Bill (Jean); aunts, Frances (Ron), Earnestine (Anthony) and Betty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His funeral is 10am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Fern Creek Funeral Home. John 3:16
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020