Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Fredrick Smith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Fredrick Smith Jr. Obituary
Roy Fredrick Smith, Jr

Louisville - Roy Fredrick Smith, Jr., 59, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.

He was a retired firefighter for Fern Creek and Mt. Washington Fire Departments and also retired from the Department of Corrections. He was a graduate of Bullitt Central High School and a member of Mt. Washington United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, Sr.; grandparents, John, Jennievie, Howard and Irene; uncle, Buddy; niece, Brenda; nephews, A.J. and Thomas; brother-in-law, Kenny; and other beloved friends.

He is survived by his loving mother, Sallie Cheatham Smith; sister, Sallie "Cissy" (Charlie); fiance, Debbie; daughter, Kaitlyn; uncle, Bill (Jean); aunts, Frances (Ron), Earnestine (Anthony) and Betty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His funeral is 10am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Fern Creek Funeral Home. John 3:16
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -