Roy Gene Winchell



Roy Gene Winchell, 58 died July 26, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville Kentucky.



Roy is survived by his mother Wanda Tidrow, a brother Phillip Winchell (MaryAnn), longtime girlfriend Jenny Colwell, several uncles, aunts, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father Phillip Winchell.



His celebration of life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, with military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to time of service on Monday.









