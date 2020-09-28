1/1
Roy H. Streeter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy H. Streeter

Louisville - 80, transitioned from this earthly life into his eternal life on September 25, 2020. He was a faithful and active member of West Broadway Church of Christ.

Roy graduated from Central High School Class of 1957 and attended Bellarmine University.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel L. Streeter Sr. and Erolene Allen Streeter; brother, Samuel L. Streeter Jr.; sister, Rena Wilson Streeter.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Diana Brown Streeter; brother, Eddie Streeter (Joan), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at West Broadway Church of Christ, 3921 W. Broadway. Funeral service will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Online condolences: www.adporters.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
West Broadway Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved