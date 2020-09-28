Roy H. Streeter
Louisville - 80, transitioned from this earthly life into his eternal life on September 25, 2020. He was a faithful and active member of West Broadway Church of Christ.
Roy graduated from Central High School Class of 1957 and attended Bellarmine University.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel L. Streeter Sr. and Erolene Allen Streeter; brother, Samuel L. Streeter Jr.; sister, Rena Wilson Streeter.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Diana Brown Streeter; brother, Eddie Streeter (Joan), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at West Broadway Church of Christ, 3921 W. Broadway. Funeral service will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
