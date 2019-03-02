|
Roy James Trabue
Scottsburg - Roy Trabue, 94, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was a retired semi truck driver for Morgan Foods, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran of WW II, a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church, Scott County V.F.W. Post # 6582 and was an avid gardener. Roy served as an inspector for the United Midwestern Promoters Dirt Track Racing for many years, and in 2017 was inducted into the organizations Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Barbara Jean (Fawbush) Trabue; three sons Steve, Tim and Jim (Yvonne) Trabue; a daughter, Jody Trabue and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home with burial in Zoah Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 am to 2 pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019