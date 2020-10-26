1/1
Roy Joseph (Rj) Romero Jr.
1971 - 2020
Roy Joseph Romero Jr. ( RJ)

Louisville - Roy Joseph Romero Jr. ( RJ) 48 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22 , 2020. He was born on November 15, 1971, in Louisville, Kentucky.

RJ was a devoted husband , father and a great friend to many. His sensor of humor, ability to talk to anyone and his generous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

RJ is survived by his wife of fifteen years , Meghan (Halloran) and his daughter Fiona. He is proceeded in death by his parents Roy Joseph and Margaret Romero.

He was an alumni of St. Xavier High School ( 89) and graduated from Bellarmine University ( 94).

RJ went on to pursue his dream of working in athletic training with the ultimate pursuit of working Major League Baseball, with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. On this path, he worked with numerous organizations and universities, including Louisville River Frogs , Indiana University of Southeast, and eventually the St. Louis Cardinals.

During his time with the Cardinals RJ met Meg Halloran and a different dream developed. This new path led RJ and Meg back home to Louisville to get married and to have a family.

As he returned back to Louisville, RJ stayed in Athletic Training as a trainer at various high schools including his alma mater St. Xavier High School.

RJ was an amazing husband , father and friend. He loved Meg with his whole heart and loved his little princess Fiona to the moon and back. RJ, Meg and Fiona made a great team with lots of love and fun to share with everyone and anyone. In addition to his love for Meg and Fiona, RJ had a fondness for baseball, beer, corvettes and beagles. He was able to incorporate all of these things into his life with Meg and Fiona. He also developed a love for the game of golf where he was a member at Woodhaven Country Club. He was very generous, witty, and could talk to anyone about anything. RJ was the person people called to hangout, watch a game or even move some heavy stuff.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue in Louisville, KY

Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church 2825 Klondike Lane Louisville KY

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to be made in the form of contributions to education fund for RJ's daughter Fiona Romero. A gofundme page has been created under Fiona Romero Education Fund.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Martha Catholic Church
OCT
30
Burial
St. Michael Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
So sorry for you loss! My heart and prayers go out to the family!
Beth Moore
Coworker
October 27, 2020
R J was a great young man. It was my good fortune to know him as a student at St. X and later to work with him during his time there as a trainer. Many prayers for you and your family my friend.
Rick Blair
Teacher
October 27, 2020
I enjoyed working with RJ at St X. We had lots of laughs at excruciatingly long track meets! I will miss being able to talk with him about St X and sports.
Mike Brockman
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Megan and Fiona,
I'm so sorry to hear this and I hope that you are both doing okay. I cannot imagine what the last few days have been like. RJ was such a good person and was always good for a laugh or two. We worked together for a number of years with the Cardinals way back when and he loved that work. I don't know if i've met a bigger fan of baseball and the Cardinals.
Fiona, your father was a great person. I have no doubt that he was an outstanding father as well. I am certain that he took great care of you and always put his family first.
Megan, I hope that you are hanging in there. Take care of yourself and know that he is still watching over both of you.
Please know that Laura and I will keep you both in our prayers.

God Bless,
Aaron and Laura Bruns
Aaron Bruns
Coworker
October 27, 2020
He was a nice person, a good husband and a great dad. My condolences to Meghan and Feona. You are both in my prayers. May the Lord watch over both of you and keep you safe.
Angela Mayes
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Dear Megan, my condolences to you and your precious daughter. Keeping you in my prayers.
Dawn Ydoate
Coworker
October 27, 2020
RJ was a great guy. He was always a pleasure to talk with when we ran into each other. He loved his family, job and definitely baseball. We would discuss all three whenever we talked. He will be missed for sure and the world lost one of the good ones in RJ. Thoughts and prayers for him and his family. RIP RJ.
Rick Tobe
Classmate
October 27, 2020
Meg, so very sorry for your loss of RJ. thoughts and prayers are with you and Fiona
Debbie Adcock
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Sending much love to you all during this very difficult time. He was truly an amazing man who will watch over you always. Hugs!
Lisa Cambron
Friend
October 27, 2020
Meg, I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your daughter as you go through this tough time of trying to heal and stay strong for her. Lean on the love of your family and friends and let them help carry you through your grief. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeannie Retherford
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Meg & Fiona,
My heart is breaking for you both. My family and I are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. I know what you are going thru and if you ever need anything I am here for you. Remember all of the joys and fun that you were blessed to share and keep the memories alive. Take care of yourselves and know that God's love is surrounding you. Love
Lauren Rushing-Agnew
Lauren Rushing-Agnew
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers for you all! RJ will be very missed! RJ was always so nice and helpful to everyone! He truly made everyone feel welcome and included! I will always cherish my memories of him at Bellarmine and beyond ❤
Christine Moeller
Friend
October 26, 2020
Godspeed RJ. You will be truly missed by so many, my friend. Always somebody we could count on. God bless you & your family.
David Naber
Friend
October 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Hannah Hale
Coworker
October 26, 2020
So sad to hear the news about R.J. He was a wonderful person, great trainer and I was so blessed to have met him during my volleyball coaching days at Bellarmine. He always had a smile to go along with his positive attitude. He will truly be missed and my heart and prayers go out to his family. Go rest high on that mountain my friend.
Kevin Payne
Friend
October 26, 2020
My the grace of a loving eternal life be peace that passes all understanding and prayer. A very kind, funny and genuine young man and in the early years shared a great love of being in athletics at different levels. Bless family and friends.
Curtis Snively
Friend
October 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about this heart breaking loss. RJ was such a nice guy. He was fun, friendly, and always welcoming. We truly enjoyed getting to know him over the past several years. He was a special husband, father, and friend and will truly be missed. Our hearts go out to Meg & Fiona.
Kelly & Andy Feulner
Friend
October 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jeff Burkhead
Coworker
