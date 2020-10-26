Roy Joseph Romero Jr. ( RJ)



Louisville - Roy Joseph Romero Jr. ( RJ) 48 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22 , 2020. He was born on November 15, 1971, in Louisville, Kentucky.



RJ was a devoted husband , father and a great friend to many. His sensor of humor, ability to talk to anyone and his generous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



RJ is survived by his wife of fifteen years , Meghan (Halloran) and his daughter Fiona. He is proceeded in death by his parents Roy Joseph and Margaret Romero.



He was an alumni of St. Xavier High School ( 89) and graduated from Bellarmine University ( 94).



RJ went on to pursue his dream of working in athletic training with the ultimate pursuit of working Major League Baseball, with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. On this path, he worked with numerous organizations and universities, including Louisville River Frogs , Indiana University of Southeast, and eventually the St. Louis Cardinals.



During his time with the Cardinals RJ met Meg Halloran and a different dream developed. This new path led RJ and Meg back home to Louisville to get married and to have a family.



As he returned back to Louisville, RJ stayed in Athletic Training as a trainer at various high schools including his alma mater St. Xavier High School.



RJ was an amazing husband , father and friend. He loved Meg with his whole heart and loved his little princess Fiona to the moon and back. RJ, Meg and Fiona made a great team with lots of love and fun to share with everyone and anyone. In addition to his love for Meg and Fiona, RJ had a fondness for baseball, beer, corvettes and beagles. He was able to incorporate all of these things into his life with Meg and Fiona. He also developed a love for the game of golf where he was a member at Woodhaven Country Club. He was very generous, witty, and could talk to anyone about anything. RJ was the person people called to hangout, watch a game or even move some heavy stuff.



Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue in Louisville, KY



Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church 2825 Klondike Lane Louisville KY



In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to be made in the form of contributions to education fund for RJ's daughter Fiona Romero. A gofundme page has been created under Fiona Romero Education Fund.









