1/1
Roy L. Gore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy L. Gore

Louisville - 92, of Louisville, KY, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was employed at International Harvester, retiring after 32 years of faithful service. Mr. Gore attended Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Helen Gore, son, Dermont O. Thomas, daughter, Janis Y. Young, and great-grandson, Josiah Muhammad. Mr. Gore is survived by his children Tyrone A. Thomas (Cathy) of Columbus, OH, Theresa Y. Moore (Marlon) of Carlsbad, CA, Donald D. Thomas, (Elizabeth) of Atlanta, GA, Darlene Gore Brooks (Jeffery) of Raleigh, NC, and Sandra L. Gore of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic crisis affecting the country, a private memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, 2224 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations "In memory of Roy L. Gore" and send to Robley Rex V.A. Medical Center, attn: Volunteer Services, 200 Zorn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved