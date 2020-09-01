Roy L. GoreLouisville - 92, of Louisville, KY, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was employed at International Harvester, retiring after 32 years of faithful service. Mr. Gore attended Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Helen Gore, son, Dermont O. Thomas, daughter, Janis Y. Young, and great-grandson, Josiah Muhammad. Mr. Gore is survived by his children Tyrone A. Thomas (Cathy) of Columbus, OH, Theresa Y. Moore (Marlon) of Carlsbad, CA, Donald D. Thomas, (Elizabeth) of Atlanta, GA, Darlene Gore Brooks (Jeffery) of Raleigh, NC, and Sandra L. Gore of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic crisis affecting the country, a private memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, 2224 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations "In memory of Roy L. Gore" and send to Robley Rex V.A. Medical Center, attn: Volunteer Services, 200 Zorn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206.