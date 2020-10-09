Roy Leon Ricketts



Roy Leon Ricketts, 96, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born in Henry County Kentucky living most of his life in Louisville. Roy was a US Army veteran of WW II, serving in the 40th Infantry Division, earning three Bronze Stars. Using the GI Bill, he graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology with an Engineering degree and later earned a masters at the University of Louisville in Urban Studies.



Roy was a professional Engineer with Bell South and AT&T which led him to work related opportunities in Iran & Saudi Arabia. In retirement, he volunteered with Senior Care Experts and St. Matthews Area Ministries and was an avid U of L fan. Roy was an active member at Beechwood Baptist Church for 65 years being a strong cornerstone at the church and devoted to helping others.



Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Jean Coleman Baxter Ricketts. He is survived by a daughter Becky Ricketts and a son Mike Ricketts (Cary), four grandchildren: Jake Ricketts (GG Khalifeh), Patrick Ricketts (Ashley), McCauley Ricketts (Jill), Cary Ricketts (Channing), seven great grandchildren: Maddie, Elliott and Lucy Ricketts, Charlotte and Graham Ricketts, Mary Mac and Gentry Cox and a nephew Kevin Ricketts.



Roy bequeathed his body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine for medical training and research purposes. He requested there be no visitation or funeral services.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to SeniorCare Experts, St. Matthews Area Ministries or Beechwood Baptist Church.



We would like to give special thanks to the caregiving team at Springhurst Pines Rehab Lodge.









