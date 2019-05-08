|
Roy Mantooth
Lenoir City - An avid model railroad hobbyist, Roy Waylen Mantooth, 90, of Lenoir City, TN, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at NHC Farragut, where he had made his home since September, 2018. He was a man of few words unless speaking with his model railroad friends, his enthusiasm burst forth. Visiting Roy's Attic and Lofty Railroad was a treat. His displays, run at "scale speed," were magical with scenes of villages, bridges, overpasses, farms, beautiful rivers and mountain scenes. His classic L&N passenger trains evoked memories of an era when passenger rail was king.
His love and concern for his family was reflected through his gentle smiles and glistening blue eyes. He was always available to friends and family.
During WWII, he volunteered for US Army Air Force, serving in Japan with the 1539th Army Air Force. He started work at the Navel Ordinance Station, in Louisville, KY, in 1955 as a machinist. Roy received a letter of commendation in March, 1960, for "Saving our Ship". While on watch Roy's quick action in stopping and locking the shaft, prevented serious derangement to the ship's engine. Roy retired in a supervisory position in 1985.
He was a member of Central United Methodist Church, and was a 75-year member of the Masonic Fraternity, and a life member of the National Model Railroad Association.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Mae Mantooth; father, William H. Mantooth; his first wife and his children's mother, Emily Laverne Mantooth; brothers, Wayne, Dee, and Cecil Mantooth.
He is survived by his wife - Maxine McKinney Mantooth; sons, Michael Mantooth, Barry Mantooth and daughter-in-law, Karen Mantooth; sister, Betty Marie Hobbs and husband Emery Hobbs; grandchildren, Gabriel Mantooth, Waylen Mantooth, and wife, Jackie Mantooth, Bryan Mantooth, wife, Marissa Mantooth; great grandchildren - Emily, Ely, Grayson, Axel, and Onyx; step-children, Karen McKinney and husband, John Taylor, Janet Scott and sons, Joel, Justin, and Daniel, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend appreciation to the wonderful NHC staff who cared for Roy with love and kindness.
Friends will be received from 12 noon - 1:00 pm Saturday, May 11, at Hager Funeral Home, 633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, KY. A celebration of Roy's life will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Buck Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Brandenburg United Methodist Church, 215 Broadway Street, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019