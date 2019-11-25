|
|
Roy McFall
Louisville - Roy McFall, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Roy retired from Hillerich & Bradsby, on February 28, 1990.
Roy was born on February 10, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Edith McFall. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and one sister, and grandson Thomas Brown.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy McFall, daughter, Dorothy (Herbert) Keeler, daughter, Beverly Pierce, son, Carl (Luetta) McFall, daughter, Joyce (James) Keck, son, Walter (Peggy) McFall, daughter, Ruth (Delmar) Miller, brother, Richard (Wanda) McFall, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A gathering for Roy's family and friends will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of his life will follow at 12:00 pm.
The family requests that contributions in Roy's memory be made to The Veterans of Foreign Wars.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019