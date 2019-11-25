Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
(10304 Dixie Hwy)
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
(10304 Dixie Hwy)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy McFall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy McFall


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Roy McFall Obituary
Roy McFall

Louisville - Roy McFall, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Roy retired from Hillerich & Bradsby, on February 28, 1990.

Roy was born on February 10, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Edith McFall. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and one sister, and grandson Thomas Brown.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy McFall, daughter, Dorothy (Herbert) Keeler, daughter, Beverly Pierce, son, Carl (Luetta) McFall, daughter, Joyce (James) Keck, son, Walter (Peggy) McFall, daughter, Ruth (Delmar) Miller, brother, Richard (Wanda) McFall, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A gathering for Roy's family and friends will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of his life will follow at 12:00 pm.

The family requests that contributions in Roy's memory be made to The Veterans of Foreign Wars.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now