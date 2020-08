Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy McIntyre Jr



Louisville - 82, passed away August 19, 2020.



Survivors include his daughter Linda M. Purvis (Charles), 3 grandchildren; Steven, Charles II and Brodric (Michelle) Purvis and a host of other relatives and friends.



Service will be private.



G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.









