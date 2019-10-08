Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark AME Church,
1036 Euclid Avenue
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark AME Church
1036 Euclid Avenue
Roy W. Moseley

Roy W. Moseley Obituary
Roy W. Moseley

Louisville - Roy W. Moseley 93 died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was retired from Harshaw/Englehart Chemical Company after 37 1/2 years of services. He was a native of Athens. Alabama.

He was the husband of Louise Moseley and the father of Geraldine Moseley,Vernell Moseley, Deborah Thaxton and Jeffery (Janice) Moseley.

Funeral and Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Mark AME Church, 1036 Euclid Avenue. Visitation will be from 10-12 Noon with the funeral beginning at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
