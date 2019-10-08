|
Roy W. Moseley
Louisville - Roy W. Moseley 93 died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was retired from Harshaw/Englehart Chemical Company after 37 1/2 years of services. He was a native of Athens. Alabama.
He was the husband of Louise Moseley and the father of Geraldine Moseley,Vernell Moseley, Deborah Thaxton and Jeffery (Janice) Moseley.
Funeral and Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Mark AME Church, 1036 Euclid Avenue. Visitation will be from 10-12 Noon with the funeral beginning at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019