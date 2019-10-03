Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
KY Veteran Cemetery
Radcliff, KY
Royal Mack Taylor Obituary
Royal Mack Taylor

Louisville - 71, died Thursday at Norton Suburban Hospital.

He was a retired Amercian General Insurance agent, and US Airforce veteran.

Survivors his son, Royal Leighton Taylor, sisters Mary L. Taylor and Rosetta A. Johnson, godmother, Thelma Davis; and devoted companion Dorothy Letcher.

Visitation 6-9 Friday at Green Castle Baptist Church 4970 Murphy Lane; Funeral 11 Saturday at the church. Burial 11 Monday KY Veteran Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
