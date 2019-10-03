|
|
Royal Mack Taylor
Louisville - 71, died Thursday at Norton Suburban Hospital.
He was a retired Amercian General Insurance agent, and US Airforce veteran.
Survivors his son, Royal Leighton Taylor, sisters Mary L. Taylor and Rosetta A. Johnson, godmother, Thelma Davis; and devoted companion Dorothy Letcher.
Visitation 6-9 Friday at Green Castle Baptist Church 4970 Murphy Lane; Funeral 11 Saturday at the church. Burial 11 Monday KY Veteran Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019