R.S. "Steve" AlveyMount Washington - R.S. "Steve" Alvey, 70, of Mt. Washington, passed away July 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.Steve was employed with Western Electric Co. for 17 years, as well as the Founder and President of Alvey Electric Plus Inc., master electrician. He was an avid gardener, talented musician in a 50s/60s band called Mixed Emotions, and skilled carpenter. Most of all he loved his family.He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory; brother, Kenneth; sister, Theresa; and father, J. E. (Bud) Alvey.Steve is survived by school sweetheart of 52 years, Janet Livers; daughters, Leisa Johnson (Woody), and Stephanie Brock (George); son, Johnathan; along with 3 grandchildren (who called him Poppy Steve), Alexandria, Cameron, and Hunter Brock; and one great-grandchild, Audrey Rose; as well as his mother, Mary Alvey; brothers, Ed, David, and Mickey; and sisters, Bev Owen, Debbie Johnson, and Valerie Gray.Cremation was chosen. A memorial will be held at a later date. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington has been entrusted with arrangements.