Rubel Basham
Guston - Mr. Rubel L. Basham, age 81, of Guston, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Basham retired from LG&E after 30 plus years of service.
Mr. Basham was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Basham; his parents, Herman and Maude Basham; his son-in-law, James Abell, Jr.; and six brothers and sisters, Elzie, Ival, Herschel, Irene, Virgil and Nola. He is survived by four children, Kathy Byrd and her husband, Walter, John Basham and his wife, Robin, Irene Abell, Scott Basham and his wife, Debbie; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and his sister, JoAnn Heath.
Funeral Service for Mr. Rubel Basham will be held privately for his family, due to health concerns. The service will be able to be seen via streaming to the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will hold a gathering for any friends and family at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Irene's home. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020