Rubenna Dickerson Kirby
Louisville - 85, passed away on November 2, 2019. She is survived by her children Bronwyn Lottering, Harold Kirby, Pastor Stephan Kirby, and Linda Kirby; brother, Harold Dickerson; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Southern Star Baptist Church, 2308 Algonquin Pkwy. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral to follow at 12 noon. Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery, Deatsville, KY. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019