Ruby Christine Foster
Louisville - Ruby Christine Foster, 84, entered into rest on Thursday May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Foster; Son, Allen Foster; She is survived by a Daughter, Debbie Stettenbenz (Ray); Sons, Danny Foster and Darrell Foster; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
