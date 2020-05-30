Ruby Christine FosterLouisville - Ruby Christine Foster, 84, entered into rest on Thursday May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Foster; Son, Allen Foster; She is survived by a Daughter, Debbie Stettenbenz (Ray); Sons, Danny Foster and Darrell Foster; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.