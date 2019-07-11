Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
More Obituaries for Ruby Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Dale Bowman


1931 - 2019
Ruby Dale Bowman Obituary
Ruby Dale Bowman

Louisville - Ruby Dale Bowman (Edwards) passed in peace Monday, July 8th at the age of 88.

Born in her childhood home on beloved Pine Mountain (nearby Independence, VA) in 1931, Ruby spent many wonderful years with family and friends in Louisville, KY. She was a member of Shively Heights Baptist Church and a long-time manager of Chalet Village Apartments in Shively. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Terry and Randy (Jill) Bowman of Louisville, sister Edna Roberts of Independence, grandchildren Chris Wilson, Whitney Bartley, Taylor Prokosch, Remington Bowman and Trent Bowman, great grandchildren Collin and Nova and many other friends and acquaintances.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Bowman, parents Carrie and Connie Edwards, grandson Joshua Bowman and six brothers.

A visitation will be held in Louisville at Owens Funeral Home at 9318 Taylorsville Road on Thursday, July 11th from 4 to 8pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13th in Pine Mountain, VA and burial at nearby Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Masonic Home of Kentucky (www.masonichomesky.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
