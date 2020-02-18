Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby E. Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby E. Mitchell Obituary
Ruby E. Mitchell

Louisville - Mitchell, Ruby E., 87, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ike & Bessie Duff; her husband, Winston "Mitch" Mitchell; and siblings Doris Meredith and Buddy Duff.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Winston Mitchell, Jr.; daughter, Tawnya Higdon; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Winston III, Chuckie, Pam and Justin; seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and many friends.

Visiting will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-8p.m., J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -