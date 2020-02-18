|
|
Ruby E. Mitchell
Louisville - Mitchell, Ruby E., 87, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ike & Bessie Duff; her husband, Winston "Mitch" Mitchell; and siblings Doris Meredith and Buddy Duff.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Winston Mitchell, Jr.; daughter, Tawnya Higdon; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Winston III, Chuckie, Pam and Justin; seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and many friends.
Visiting will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-8p.m., J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020