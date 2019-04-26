|
Ruby Elaine Russell
Louisville - Ruby Elaine Russell, 85 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 24, 2019. Ruby had a love and passion for music and was a faithful member of Lyons Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school. She retired from Travelers Insurance Company after 36 years of service.
Ruby was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth Russell, seven siblings and a dear niece. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Diane Fields (Rob), grandsons Robbie, Benjamin and Justin Fields, two great grandchildren, stepsons Brad Russell (Gayla) and David Russell (Laura), step-grandchildren Matt and Elizabeth and three step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jennie Morrison and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Lyons Missionary Baptist Church 904 Gagel Ave Louisville, KY 40216 with the funeral to immediately follow at 1pm. Entombment will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Episcopal Church Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019