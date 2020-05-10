Ruby F. Schlatter
Louisville - Ruby F. Schlatter passed away on May 7, 2020. She went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her sons Joe Schlatter (widow- Sharon), Don Schlatter (widow- Lynn) and Fred Schlatter, Jr., as well as her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her husband, of over 63 years of marriage, Fred Schlatter and her daughter April Cameron (Peter), grandchildren Heather Cameron, Kyle Cameron, Keith Schlatter, Tiffany Schlatter-Wiedeman, Lindsey Durbin (Scott), Amy Blankley (Jeff), Amanda Logan (Matt) and her great grand children.
She was a wonderful, kind and loving wife and mother, who loved serving others. She will be greatly missed every day.
Due to the pandemic there will be a private burial held at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made, in her name, to Hosparus or Southeast Christian Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 17, 2020.