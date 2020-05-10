Ruby F. Schlatter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby F. Schlatter

Louisville - Ruby F. Schlatter passed away on May 7, 2020. She went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by her sons Joe Schlatter (widow- Sharon), Don Schlatter (widow- Lynn) and Fred Schlatter, Jr., as well as her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her husband, of over 63 years of marriage, Fred Schlatter and her daughter April Cameron (Peter), grandchildren Heather Cameron, Kyle Cameron, Keith Schlatter, Tiffany Schlatter-Wiedeman, Lindsey Durbin (Scott), Amy Blankley (Jeff), Amanda Logan (Matt) and her great grand children.

She was a wonderful, kind and loving wife and mother, who loved serving others. She will be greatly missed every day.

Due to the pandemic there will be a private burial held at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made, in her name, to Hosparus or Southeast Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Cave Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved