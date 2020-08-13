1/1
Ruby Helen Gash Tinsley
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Helen Gash Tinsley

Louisville - Ruby Helen Gash Tinsley of St. Matthews, Kentucky, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 12, 2020. Helen was born in Mercer County, Kentucky, in the town of Burgin, on February 12, 1925, and she was 95 at the time of her death.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hughes Tinsley; her parents, Jesse and Maggie Gash, and a sister, Verna Louise Curl.

Survivors include her sisters, Betty Meyers and Sarah Tydings; her children, Charles and Donna Denny, Michael and Rosanne Tinsley, and Billy and Christy Tinsley; her grandchildren, Joshua and Carolyn Denny, Ryan and Laura Tinsley, Emilie Tinsley, Cara Tinsley, Nicholas and Kaitlin Gunn, Jonathan and Marissa Elliott, and Abby Tinsley; and 9 great grandchildren, Noah, Aaron, Isaac, and Catherine Denny, Savannah and Harrison Tinsley, Colton and Riley Elliott, and Blakely Gunn.

Helen was a faithful member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church and counted the members of the Ruth Class as her sisters in Christ and dearest friends. During the last months of her life, she was cared for by the compassionate staff at Nazareth Health Highlands.

The family has entrusted Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews, with her arrangements. Due to the current pandemic, visitation, service, and burial will be for the immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, 3728 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40220.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved