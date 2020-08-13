Ruby Helen Gash TinsleyLouisville - Ruby Helen Gash Tinsley of St. Matthews, Kentucky, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 12, 2020. Helen was born in Mercer County, Kentucky, in the town of Burgin, on February 12, 1925, and she was 95 at the time of her death.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hughes Tinsley; her parents, Jesse and Maggie Gash, and a sister, Verna Louise Curl.Survivors include her sisters, Betty Meyers and Sarah Tydings; her children, Charles and Donna Denny, Michael and Rosanne Tinsley, and Billy and Christy Tinsley; her grandchildren, Joshua and Carolyn Denny, Ryan and Laura Tinsley, Emilie Tinsley, Cara Tinsley, Nicholas and Kaitlin Gunn, Jonathan and Marissa Elliott, and Abby Tinsley; and 9 great grandchildren, Noah, Aaron, Isaac, and Catherine Denny, Savannah and Harrison Tinsley, Colton and Riley Elliott, and Blakely Gunn.Helen was a faithful member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church and counted the members of the Ruth Class as her sisters in Christ and dearest friends. During the last months of her life, she was cared for by the compassionate staff at Nazareth Health Highlands.The family has entrusted Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews, with her arrangements. Due to the current pandemic, visitation, service, and burial will be for the immediate family.Memorial contributions may be made to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, 3728 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40220.