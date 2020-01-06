Resources
Ruby Jewel Willis Obituary
Louisville - Ruby Jewel Willis of Louisville, KY passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 at age 79.

Ruby is preceded in death by her father and mother; James and Stella Westmoreland, ten siblings, husband; Thomas Willis, son; Randall Jones, grandkids;Josh Jones and Destanie Scott.

She is survived by her children; Darrell Jones, Kimberly (Scotty), Lisa and Jessica Willis, three siblings; Jean, Joyce and Mildred, as well as countless nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruby was a devoted mother and "nanny". She loved her family more than anything in the world. She loved watching wrestling on TV and going to the casino. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
