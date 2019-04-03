Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruby Jewell Brown Obituary
Ruby Jewell Brown

Louisville - Ruby Jewell Brown, 84, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Herbert Brown; daughters, Vicki Milby and Karen Denise Brown; and granddaughter, Chantelle Dale.

Jewell is survived by her daughters, Debbie Brown, Mary Scott (Terry), and Angie Knoop (Charlie); 4 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
