|
|
Ruby Jewell Brown
Louisville - Ruby Jewell Brown, 84, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Herbert Brown; daughters, Vicki Milby and Karen Denise Brown; and granddaughter, Chantelle Dale.
Jewell is survived by her daughters, Debbie Brown, Mary Scott (Terry), and Angie Knoop (Charlie); 4 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019