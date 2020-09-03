Ruby L. Black Dockery
Louisville - Ruby L. Black Dockery, 89, died August 31, 2020 at Nazareth Home Highlands. She was born in Louisville on November 23, 1930. She attended Rubel Avenue Elementary School, Eastern Junior High School, J. M. Atherton High School for Girls, and the University of Louisville, where she graduated magna cum laude and was a member of Alpha Phi Sigma and Omicron Delta Kappa honor societies.
As a Navy wife, Ruby lived in many places across the United States but was always proud of being a Louisvillian and a Kentuckian. She was a devoted U of L fan and often recalled cheering the Cards on as she listened to the 1956 NIT Championship game on the radio while living in Newport, RI. She valued education highly and loved music, theatre, travel, The Waltons, grocery shopping, supporting her grandchildren's many activities including attending the Kentucky State Fair with them until just a few years ago, and saying, "Don't wave your money around." Her Hi-Li paddle ball ability was legendary.
Ruby frequently shared her favorite memories such as being a grade school championship speller, bottle cap days at Fontaine Ferry Park, singing on WHAS radio, working at Ehrman's Bakery, drinking malts at Model Farms Dairy, swimming at the Shelby Park pool, riding her bicycle through Louisville's parks, bowling in the Sodality League, and working the Bingo at St. Al's on Payne St. Inspired by pictures on her grade school crayon box, she planned family trips to attractions such as Disneyland, Mt. Rushmore, Yellowstone, and the New York World's Fair among many others. Stories of these adventures included brushes with danger - as when a bear approached the family car at a national park, ultimately clawing a large scratch across the vehicle's door - and with greatness - as when she was bitten by Triple Crown winner Citation while visiting Calumet Farm or had Brooke Shields sign her granddaughter's cast at the stage door of a Broadway show.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Dockery to whom she was married for 29 years; parents, Albert W., and Cornelia "Connie" Black; brothers, G.W. Black and James W. Black Sr.; sister, Marie Shenesky; and her cherished dog, Queenie.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Ellen Pike (Alan) of Louisville and Linda Dockery of Oklahoma City, OK; sons, Michael Dockery of Irvine, CA, and John Dockery (Donna) of Southaven, MS; her beloved grandchildren, Randall Pike (Lindsay) of Burke, VA, Emily Pike Stewart (Christopher) of Louisville; Mary Kate Dockery of Chicago, IL, Lawrence, Patrick, and Bridget Dockery of Southaven, MS; and great-grandsons, Rowan and Julian Pike.
Ruby came into the world in a house on Lexington Road and will leave the world from Ratterman's St. Matthews on Lexington Road. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Interment will be in Jeffersontown Cemetery. Correspondence may be sent to 6902 Fallen Leaf Circle, Louisville, KY, 40241.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 1-800-822-6344. Please refer to Memorial ID# 12130874.