Ruby Loraine Underwood
Louisville - UNDERWOOD, Ruby (Poteet), 92, passed away peacefully on April, 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 6, 1927 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Curtis and Lillian (Hallaran) Poteet.
Ruby graduated from Portland Christian in 1945. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and raising her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a life member of Chapel Hill United Church of Christ where she had many friendships.
She is survived by her three children, Leonard Underwood, Jr. (Kay), Cynthia Colon, and Kimberly Underwood; and her younger brother, Curtis Poteet, Jr. Also surviving are grandchildren, Julie Yates (Todd), Abby Hampton (John), Mitch Colon, Andy Underwood (Stephanie), and Megan Underwood. Great grandchildren, Logan Colon, Amelia Hampton, Jack Hampton, Ryan Yates, Ledger Underwood, and Ruby Underwood (her namesake), also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leonard Underwood, Sr. and two brothers, Otis and James Poteet.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hosparus of Louisville are appreciated.
A special thanks to Baptist Health East, Park Terrace, and Hosparus. Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be shared on www.owenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020