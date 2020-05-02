Ruby M. Culbertson Randols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby M. Culbertson Randols

Louisville - age 81, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:42 AM at St. Mary's Hospital. Ruby was a retired warehouse worker, a member of Friendship Separate Baptist Church, and also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of Highland Park Lodge. She was an excellent cook and loved bird watching but did not like squirrels.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Michael; granddaughter, Paula; great grandson, Mark, Jr.; and great granddaughter, Aria.

Survivors include her children, Christine, Doris (Denny), Debbie (Tim), Logan (Carla), Ross, Candy (Rick); thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruby's honor to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (abcf.org/donate).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved