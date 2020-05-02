Ruby M. Culbertson Randols
Louisville - age 81, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:42 AM at St. Mary's Hospital. Ruby was a retired warehouse worker, a member of Friendship Separate Baptist Church, and also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of Highland Park Lodge. She was an excellent cook and loved bird watching but did not like squirrels.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Michael; granddaughter, Paula; great grandson, Mark, Jr.; and great granddaughter, Aria.
Survivors include her children, Christine, Doris (Denny), Debbie (Tim), Logan (Carla), Ross, Candy (Rick); thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruby's honor to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (abcf.org/donate).
Louisville - age 81, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:42 AM at St. Mary's Hospital. Ruby was a retired warehouse worker, a member of Friendship Separate Baptist Church, and also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of Highland Park Lodge. She was an excellent cook and loved bird watching but did not like squirrels.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Michael; granddaughter, Paula; great grandson, Mark, Jr.; and great granddaughter, Aria.
Survivors include her children, Christine, Doris (Denny), Debbie (Tim), Logan (Carla), Ross, Candy (Rick); thirteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruby's honor to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (abcf.org/donate).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.