Ruby McDonald
Louisville - Ruby Ellen Ford McDonald was born in Taylor Co. KY. June 27, 1924 and passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was the daughter of Rue and Bertha Callahan Ford. She was led to Christ at the age of 14 in Jones Chapel Methodist Church, Taylor Co. KY. She and her family joined Green Acres Baptist Church in 1956, where she is a member today. A choir member, Sunday school teacher, bible school leader, and faithful steward are a few of her many talents in describing her service to church and community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin McDonald; and son, Gerald McDonald.
She is survived by her children, Dwanetta Ziegler (Tony) and Kevin McDonald. She was also blessed with five surviving grandchildren, Traci Crenshaw (Mike), Rob Robinson (Missy), Patti Catman (Joey), Lynn McDonald (Stephanie) and Andy McDonald; 14 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild, all of Louisville. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Pat McDonald; three brothers; four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service is 12:00pm Friday at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Taylor Co. KY, conducted by the Rev. Jeff McCarty. Visitation is 2-7pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019