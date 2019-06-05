Services
Ruby P. Bratcher Obituary
Ruby P. Bratcher

Elizabethtown - Ruby P. Bratcher, 98 of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born to Loy and Olney Payton in Grayson County, KY, she resided in Louisville until her retirement after 33 1/2 years at the P. Lorillard Company at which time she moved to Hardin County to be with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Otha Payton; two sisters, Ola Rae Woolen and Lucy Edwards Berkley and a grandson, Mark Gruber.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ann (Jim) Davis of New Haven and Linda Gruber Marcum of Elizabethtown; a son-in-law, D. C. Marcum; six grandchildren, Mike Gruber, Darren Gruber, Jackie Dindar, Dennis Davis, Rhonda Hagan and Craig Davis; 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. David Webb and Rev. James Suits officiating.

Burial will follow in Yeaman Cemetery in Grayson County.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continue after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
