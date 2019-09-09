Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Louisville - 85, of Louisville, passed away September 7, 2019. She retired from Fetter Printing Company and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Shepherdsville. She is survived by her three sons, Michael (Mary) and Danny Hardin and Kevin Kilner (Tammy); one sister, Janet Welch; along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
