|
|
Ruby R. Eckles
Louisville - Ruby Reynolds Eckles, 98, of Louisville, born in Harrodsburg, KY to the late Macolm and Vivian Reynolds.
Ruby graduated from Bryant and Straton Business to fulfill her dreams of becoming a secretary. Many years later she ended her employment at Dr. Overstreet & Associates where she worked for 23 years.
Ruby and her late husband Ray, of 55 years, enjoyed traveling the world. Ruby was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church, the Beachmont Baptist Sunshine Club, Pinochle Club, a former member of Meadow Heights Women's Club, and a KY Colonel.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Raymond Eckles.
Ruby is survived by her son Daryl Eckles (Marlene); one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions made to Bethany Baptist Church "I Love You Bethany Fund" 2319 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, Hosparus of Louisville 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205, or the Salvation Army 911 S Brook St, Louisville, KY 40203.
Funeral Services will be 10 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019