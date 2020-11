Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - 85, passed away October 30, 2020.



She was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church and retired from Phillip Morris Tobacco Company.



Visitation 10-11 am Saturday at the church, with funeral to follow at 11:00 am.



G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.









