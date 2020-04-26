|
|
Ruby Smith
Louisville - Ruby Smith, 95, went to her heavenly home on April 25, 2020. She was born to the late Lizzie and George Davis in 1924. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 71 years, Delbert Smith, two sons Donald L. Smith and Lanny R. Smith.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda Nason (Joe), seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020