Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Smith Obituary
Ruby Smith

Louisville - Ruby Smith, 95, went to her heavenly home on April 25, 2020. She was born to the late Lizzie and George Davis in 1924. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 71 years, Delbert Smith, two sons Donald L. Smith and Lanny R. Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda Nason (Joe), seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -