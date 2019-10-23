|
|
Rudolf Paul Knaus
Louisville - Rudolf Paul Knaus, 85, of Louisville, passed away October 22, 2019. He was retired from Conco Inc. after 29 years of service and was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and a member of the German American Club for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Dorothy Knaus; and his son, Paul Knaus. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Pauletta LaBarbera, Eddie Waddle, Benita Aprile(David), Janet Howell(Herman), David Knaus, and Lisa Titus(James); grandchildren, Karen Nasief(Darryl), Vanessa Murray, Adam Howell(Kendra), Allison Aprile, Greg Howell, Killian Titus(Christy), and Sianna Titus; 9 great-grandchildren; his sisters Afra and Hannelore and a host of other family members in Germany; and his sister-in-law, Wanda Davis.
Funeral service will be 12pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the German American Club or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019