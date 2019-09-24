|
Rudolph "Ron" Holzknecht
Louisville - Rudolph "Ron" Holzknecht, age 87, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. He was born September 18, 1932 to Sara and Rudy Holzknecht. Ron was a graduate of St. Phillip, Flaget High School, and Western Kentucky University where he earned a master's degree and played football.
After graduation, Ron joined the Army and was a captain during the Korean War. Ron then taught and coached football and Flaget High School and later and Trinity High School and Sacred Heart Academy. He was instrumental in starting driver's education programs in the catholic high schools. Ron also was an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance for many years.
Ron also lectured for Mass of the Air for seventeen years and was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church. Ron loved teaching and was fond of working with teenagers. He enjoyed people and always had kind words for everyone he met. He also was a huge U of L fan.
He is survived by his wife Mary Carmel "Dolly" and his daughter Mary Ann Kenny (Terry); grandchildren Matthew and Patrick; great-grandson Michael, sisters JoAnn Moss and Jeannie Kronauer; brother Cecil; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron's funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday September 27th at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with reception to follow. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday September 26th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ron's name to Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, KY, 40203 or the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019