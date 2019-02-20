|
Rudolph Spencer "Rudy" Wordlow
Louisville - Rudolph "Rudy" Spencer Wordlow, age 70 of Louisville, departed this life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 and entered into eternal life. Rudolph was born to Charles E. and Margaret Craft Wordlow on August 13, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a Navy Veteran and served in the Naval Reserves for 30 years. Rudolph was a dedicated employee of Phillip Morris for 31 years. Rudolph was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Margaret Craft Wordlow, brother, Charles A. Wordlow, and sister, Nadine Wordlow.
Rudolph leaves to cherish his memories his children, Darrick Wordlow (Christal), Labron Horton (Andre), Tara Woods and sister Geraldine McCoomer; grandchildren, Desha Horton, Caliyah Woods, Savannah Wordlow, Jamia Horton, Victoria Woods and Trinity Woods; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am-11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, 10600 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, Kentucky, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019