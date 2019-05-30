Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Rome Church
2119 Payne St
Louisville, KY
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace cemetery
Indianapolis, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph T. Mueller


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudolph T. Mueller Obituary
Rudolph T. Mueller

Louisville - Rudy Mueller was born in Louisville on August 24, 1925 to Rudolph F. and Victoria Meagher Mueller. Rudy moved to Indianapolis continue his education, but as a friend described it, he had dual citizenship. Health prompted a move back to Louisville in 2017 to the Masonic Home Kentucky where he died on Memorial Day. Rudy was preceded in death by his brother, Carl, and is survived by his wife, Jeanne Guthrie Mueller and sister, Mary Martha Mueller. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Rome Church 2119 Payne St, Louisville KY, 40206. Interment will take place on Friday, June 7 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Peace cemetery in Indianapolis.

A combat Marine veteran on Iwo Jima, Rudy's priorities were faithful to God, Country, Family and the Corp. Semper Fidelis!

Expressions of sympathies might be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now