Rudolph V. Bowman
Louisville - A graveside service with military honors for Rudolph V. Bowman, age 63, will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Lebanon National Cemetery, 20 State Highway 208,Lebanon, KY. The family will gather with friends after the service from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, 40216. Rudolph passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1956 to John and Gertrude Bowman.
Rudolph is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Dorothy, brothers: Wendell and Tyree( Ann), children: Danyeal (Ebenezer), Yvonne, and Tyree (Jacqueline), and 7 grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020