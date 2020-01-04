Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Lebanon National Cemetery
20 State Highway 208
Lebanon, KY
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Rudolph V. Bowman


1956 - 2020
Rudolph V. Bowman Obituary
Rudolph V. Bowman

Louisville - A graveside service with military honors for Rudolph V. Bowman, age 63, will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Lebanon National Cemetery, 20 State Highway 208,Lebanon, KY. The family will gather with friends after the service from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, 40216. Rudolph passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1956 to John and Gertrude Bowman.

Rudolph is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Dorothy, brothers: Wendell and Tyree( Ann), children: Danyeal (Ebenezer), Yvonne, and Tyree (Jacqueline), and 7 grandchildren.

Please visit Rudolph's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
