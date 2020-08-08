Rue Ann BabcockLouisville - Rue Ann Alice Babcock, 79, passes away peacefully August 7, 2020.She was born on July 19, 1941 in Louisville, KY. Rue Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Freda Cassady; her loving husband Alan Babcock. She is survived by her brothers, Dean Cassady (Janice), John Cassady (Carolyn); son, Sonny Ballard (Christina); daughters, Peggy Babcock and Deanna Babcock; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Rue Ann graduated from Butler High School, after which she attended the University of Louisville. She was owner of Ballard and Tronzo Tax Service for 60 years, where she helped many people and their businesses in the area, and cherished her loyal clients.She was also a very loving and caring person that loved her children before all else, and would always help others before herself. Rue Ann also loved and rescued many dogs and cats along the way through the years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.The family is grateful for the kindness and expert care she received in her final days of life at Baptist East Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 Virus visitation and service will be private and limited to family members only, and will be arranged with Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville KY, 40216. Contribution can be made to the Humane Society in the name of Rue Ann Babcock.