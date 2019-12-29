Services
Rueben Zander Obituary
Louisville - Entered into rest on Saturday, December 28th.

He was a member of the St. Stephens Lutheran Church, a retired warehouse manager for Martin-Brower and a WW II veteran, who served in the European Theater.

Mr. Zander is surived by his children, Pam Menick (Mike), Robert R. Zander, and Mike Zander (Peggy); seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He will be going home to Chicago, to be interred in the Irving Park Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
