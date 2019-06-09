|
Rupert Franklin Kebbell Jr.
Lexington - KEBBELL, Rupert Franklin, Jr., 82, husband of Sharon Stumbo Kebbell, died June 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Oct. 17, 1936 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of the late Rupert F. Kebbell, Sr. and Velma V. Ferry Kebbell. Mr. Kebbell was a retired salesman for Central School Supply Company and a member of Christ Church Cathedral. Survivors other than his wife include four children: daughters, Cindy Kebbell, Tammy (Rick) Brothers, Kim (Dave) Taylor; son, Robert (Keri) Kebbell; six grandchildren, Candice (Sam) Kirtley, Nathan (Sarah) Brothers, Danny (Samantha) Sharp, Steven Sharp, Jack Kebbell, and Ian Kebbell; six great grandchildren, Sydney, Kate, Kasen, Isabella, Zander and Ellie Ray; one brother, Jerome (Georgianne) Kebbell; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held 3 pm Tues., June 18 at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507 by The Rev. Brent Owen and Deacon Paula Ott. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Tues. at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Church Cathedral, the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging, 800 South Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40356-0230. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY handling arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019